Christina Hall Pushes Forward With 'The Flip Off' Amid Josh Divorce Drama

The famous TV personality won't let a rollercoaster personal life derail her career, as she's back to filming the much-anticipated HGTV show without her estranged husband.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall (Christina El Moussa) is not letting her split from Josh Hall hinder her professional endeavors. The reality TV star has returned to filming the upcoming HGTV series "The Flip Off" without Josh, whom she recently filed for divorce from, setting the stage for a unique twist to the show's planned competition format.

"The Flip Off", announced in May, initially promised a thrilling competition between Christina and Josh Hall against Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young El Moussa. The show would see the two couples go head-to-head, seeking the most profitable house flip. However, Christina and Josh's separation on July 16 has left viewers curious about the show's future.

Multiple sources confirm that "The Flip Off" is proceeding "full steam ahead" without Josh. "They are in production of 'The Flip Off' without Josh," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. These insiders also divulged that the split was not sudden, and the couple had been experiencing issues for some time.

As Josh exits the project, it's yet to be determined how HGTV will adjust the competitive dynamic. Fans speculated who might fill Josh's shoes alongside Christina, with designer James Bender, her right-hand man on "Christina on the Coast", being a potential candidate.

The promotional content for "The Flip Off" has cleverly leveraged the intricate relationships among its participants. A video on Christina's Instagram humorously blurred the lines between her and Heather Rae, showing the two in identical outfits. In another, they engage in a playful argument while lip-syncing to Big Sean's "I Don't F**k With You".