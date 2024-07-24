John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Suffered Suicidal Ideation After He Started Dating Olivia Munn

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Roger Wong Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Her split from John Mulaney was a huge blow for Anna Marie Tendler. In a new essay published in Elle on Tuesday, July 23, Anna Marie teased an excerpt of her upcoming memoir "Men Have Called Her Crazy", detailing her struggling in the wake of their divorce.

In the book, Anna Marie, who was married to the comedian for seven years, was hospitalized in the first two weeks of 2021, a year after her marriage started to crumble. She suffered from depression and suicidal ideation.

The 39-year-old claimed that she decided to check herself into the facility after writing a suicide note in the past. While she didn't elaborate the timing, she eventually ripped it "into tiny pieces the following day" and "scattering it into various garbage cans" outside her New York City apartment.

The multimedia artist shared that she hoped to "reach a place where I can face hardship without trying to destroy myself." Recounting her days after being admitted, she revealed, "First, they take my suitcase away from me. This is so they can search my clothes for drugs and weapons."

"[The hospital staff] are warm, but not too warm, hardened from years of dealing with bulls**t from patients who check in against their will, who are angry to be here, and who take their anger out on the first line of duty," she added. Despite that, Anna Marie said that she was "relieved, even happy" to be there.

After she told the staff about her "intense suicidal ideation, self-harm, disordered eating," they asked her to do a suicide risk assessment. She answered yes to questions about if she has "thought about taking [her] life in the past 48 hours," if she has "the means to carry out this plan," as well as asking her if she had been experiencing "feelings of worthlessness." She also answered "11" when asked, "On a scale from one to 10, with 10 being the greatest, how great is your desire to die?"

"I wanted to die, but I cut myself instead, and that cutting wasn't meant to kill me," she shared. "It was largely about how no one around me seemed to be paying attention to my mental and physical decline."

Describing her book, Anna Marie wrote on social media, "It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family." She added, "And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage - men."

"Men Have Called Her Crazy" is set to be released in August.