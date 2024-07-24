Clint Eastwood's Longtime Partner Christina Sandera's Cause of Death Unveiled

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Celebrity

The cause of death for Christina Sandera, the longtime partner of the Oscar-winning actor and director, has been revealed following her tragic passing at age 61.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Sandera, the 61-year-old partner of Oscar-winning actor and director Clint Eastwood, has passed away. Eastwood confirmed her death in a statement on Thursday, July 18, expressing that she was "a lovely, caring woman and an important part of my life."

According to a death certificate obtained by the New York Post, Sandera's cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia, a condition characterized by an irregular heartbeat pattern. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was also listed as an additional contributing factor.

Sandera passed away on Thursday, July 18 at the Monterey County Health Department, according to a representative who spoke to the New York Post on Tuesday, July 23.

Eastwood, 94, and Sandera reportedly began their relationship in 2014 when she was working as a hostess at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Despite maintaining a private relationship, the couple was seen together on several occasions, including red carpet events for "The Mule" and "The 15:17 to Paris".

Eastwood has been married twice before, first to model Margaret Neville Johnson and later to TV news anchor Dina Ruiz. His relationship with Ruiz ended in divorce in 2014.

Sandera's death has been met with sadness by Eastwood and his family. Morgan Eastwood, the actor's daughter with Dina, shared a tribute on Instagram, expressing the family's devastation at her loss.

Eastwood is the father of eight children from six different women. He shares two children with Maggie Johnson, two with Jacelyn Reeves, one with Frances Fisher, and three children whose relationships with Eastwood were not initially known, Laurie, Kimber, and Francesca.