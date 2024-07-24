MCU Officially Embraces Mutants with 'Deadpool and Wolverine' as Launchpad

20th Century Fox Movie

AceShowbiz - Five years after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is finally introducing mutants. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who served as an associated producer on the original 2000 "X-Men" film, emphasized that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is just the beginning of mutants making their mark in the MCU.

"It's just the beginning," Feige told Marvel Live. "I've said that mutants are coming, and it all starts with this movie. I can't wait for people to see what [Deadpool & Wolverine] has in store and know that this is the beginning of mutants finally, finally arriving into the MCU."

The inclusion of mutants into the MCU has been subtly hinted at in recent releases such as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Marvels", with characters like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) confirmed to carry the mutant X-gene. However, "Deadpool & Wolverine" marks the official launch of the live-action X-Men under Marvel Studios.

Feige's involvement in the early "X-Men" films and his current role as producer on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' alongside former X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner has created a full-circle moment for the Marvel Studios president.

"I was there for [X-Men] a quarter century ago," Feige said. "That's pretty remarkable. I had thought that that part of my film career was behind me. Those first few X-Men movies are really important to me and started me on this journey."

With the addition of mutants, the MCU is entering a new era of storytelling, expanding the franchise and opening up countless possibilities for future installments. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to release in theaters on July 26, 2023, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles.