Clint Eastwood's Daughter Thanks Late Christina Sandera for Being 'Good Partner' to Her Dad

AceShowbiz - Clint Eastwood's family is mourning the untimely death of his beloved partner, Christina Sandera, who passed away suddenly at the age of 61. His youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, responded to Christina's passing in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

"A devastating loss for our whole family," Morgan wrote, accompanied by a photo from her recent wedding, where both Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera were present. "Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. [love] you will be greatly missed," she added.

Morgan Eastwood remembers Christina Sandera

The loss comes barely a month after Morgan's wedding to Tanner Koopmans, which took place on Clint's 22-acre ranch in Carmel, California. The "Million Dollar Baby" actor proudly walked his daughter down the aisle in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Sandera's death was announced by Clint Eastwood, 94, a few days prior. "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," the actor-turned-director remembered his late partner.

Sandera and Eastwood's relationship began in 2014 when they met at Clint's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where Sandera worked as a hostess. Despite maintaining a low-profile relationship, the couple frequently appeared together at various high-profile events, such as the 2015 Academy Awards, and red carpet premieres of Eastwood's films including "Sully," "The Mule," "The 15:17 to Paris," and "Richard Jewell."

While Sandera's death remains shrouded in mystery with no cause of death disclosed, her impact on Clint and his large family is indelible. She had fostered close bonds with his children, who include Laurie Murray, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Scott Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, and Morgan Eastwood.

Clint has been known for safeguarding his private life, only seldom opening up about his personal relationships. He has had a storied romantic history, including marriages to Maggie Johnson and Dina Ruiz, and relationships with actresses Sondra Locke and Frances Fisher.

As the Eastwood family navigates this profound loss, they are bound by the enduring memories and love that Christina Sandera brought into their lives, spotlighting not just a Hollywood icon but a family man who cherishes his closest bonds.