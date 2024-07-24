Katy Perry Stuns in Heart Balloon Costume in Cover Art for Controversial Album '143'

Instagram Music

The 'Dark Horse' songstress showcases her custom-designed heart balloon costume while promoting her upcoming album '143', despite criticism over its lead single 'Woman's World'.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry recently unveiled her bold heart balloon costume in a video for her new album, "143". The singer, known for her flamboyant style, donned a scarlet metallic top adorned with a heart shape.

Perry revealed the significance of the costume, stating, "143 is my favorite code. It's I love you." She explained that this code brings her confidence when needed.

However, Perry's comeback efforts have faced setbacks. Her lead single, "Woman's World", was met with lukewarm reviews, criticized for its lack of originality and unoriginality. Sources allege that Perry is blaming others for the underwhelming reception and is seeking a new plan to salvage her album's release.

Amidst the controversy, Perry has continued to promote her new music. She recently released a raunchy music video for the album's cover art, featuring model Oscar Dorta. Despite her efforts, the single continues to struggle on the charts.

Despite the setbacks, Perry has remained positive. She recently visited Paris and interacted with fans, showing off her stunning figure and playful style. Her weight loss has sparked speculation, but an insider claims it is due to adopting her fiance Orlando Bloom's diet and exercise regimen.

As "143" approaches its release, Perry remains determined to make an impact. Despite the criticism surrounding "Woman's World", the album promises to showcase her artistic vision and captivating performances.