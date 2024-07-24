Lala Kent Sorry for Giving David Arquette 'Attitude' on Movie Set, He Responds

Instagram/Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Lala Kent has cleared the air with David Arquette after his television interview highlighted their less-than-friendly interaction on the set of their 2020 movie 'Spree'.

AceShowbiz - Tensions flared when David Arquette, during his debut appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, shared that his encounter with Lala Kent wasn't the warmest. The actor revealed that although they didn't share scenes in the movie "Spree," interactions on the set left him feeling that Kent had given him "attitude."

Following Arquette's remarks, Lala Kent swiftly addressed the matter through Instagram Stories. "I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of 'Spree,' " the "Vanderpump Rules" star, 33, wrote.

She explained her feelings of intimidation and the pressures of working alongside well-known, established actors. "I am a girl on reality TV. I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity," Kent continued, concluding her message by clarifying that any perceived attitude was "not my intent."

Arquette, 52, responded respectfully to Kent's apology via Instagram Stories, acknowledging that he might have misinterpreted the situation due to his own anxieties. "I got caught up in the gossip nature of the club house," the actor admitted, referring to the discussion on Andy Cohen's talk show. "I'm also a ball of nerves in general and could have [taken] the whole exchange out of context."

David Arquette responds to Lala Kent's apology

This episode marks Arquette's first time on "WWHL," and despite the initial drama, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and praised Cohen on his social media. "Thanks @bravoandy (despite my dyslexia and all around awkwardness) for having me on with @daniellecabralofficial," he posted on Instagram. The actor's gratitude was palpable, even while reflecting on the gossip-fueled exchange.

The public's responses to Arquette's comments ranged widely, with some social media users defending Kent, stating she wasn't capable of giving attitude. Others criticized her, suggesting she show respect to the "famous actor." Yet, both stars have seemingly put the incident behind them with mutual apologies and understanding.

The backdrop to this incident includes personal milestones for both celebrities. Kent, currently a staple on "Vanderpump Rules" and in early talks to join "The Valley," is expecting her second child conceived via sperm donor. Arquette is a father of three, sharing daughter Coco with ex-wife Courteney Cox, as well as sons Charlie and Augustus with his wife Christina McLarty.

Ultimately, the brief spat between Kent and Arquette has been amicably resolved, showing a mature handling of misunderstandings in the ever-scrutinized world of celebrity interactions.