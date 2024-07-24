 
Hugh Jackman Jokes About Feeling Like an 'Extra' When Hanging Out With Taylor Swift
If you ever want to feel like an 'extra' in your own life, try watching an NFL game with the likes of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, as Hugh Jackman has sure proven it.

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman, the 55-year-old Aussie star best known for his role as Wolverine in the "X-Men" film series, recently opened up about an experience he had at an NFL game. The actor attended a Kansas City Chiefs game last October, where he joined co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and pop sensation Taylor Swift to cheer on the latter's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.

During the world premiere of his new film, "Deadpool & Wolverine," Jackman jokingly recounted how attending the game with Swift and Lively made him feel a bit overshadowed. "If you ever really want to kinda not feel great about your career, go to [an NFL] game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively - and then you're Blake Lively, Taylor Swift 'and others' at the game," Hugh told People magazine.

Ryan Reynolds, Jackman's co-star in the much-anticipated MCU movie, echoed the sentiment. "We're just 'and others,' " he quipped, shedding light on how hanging out with these superstars can sometimes make even a seasoned actor feel like he's part of the background.

Despite feeling like "extras" in the spotlight, both actors expressed their enthusiasm for attending future games with their famous friends. "Oh, I hope so," Jackman said enthusiastically, while Reynolds asserted, "You don't say no to that."

Their NFL game appearance sparked rumors that Taylor Swift or Blake Lively might make a cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Directed by Shawn Levy, who was also seen at the game, the film is already generating significant buzz.

However, Reynolds was quick to debunk the speculations. "I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor…because she's our friend - that is not in this film," he clarified in an interview with E! News.

Despite shutting down the rumors about Swift's cameo, Reynolds did hint at her potential as a superhero. "I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good…Because that's a superpower that I don't know that she shows everyone too often: She's one of the funniest people I've ever met," he added.

With the film set to have a record-breaking opening weekend, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds remain in high spirits. As Jackman continues to joke and reflect on his adventures, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the dynamic duo's next move - both on and off the field.

Kevin Feige Reveals Hugh Jackman Was Cast as Wolverine Out of Desperation

Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness 'Embracing Evolution and Growth' After Split

Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife 'Scared' of New Life After Splitting From the Actor

Hugh Jackman Hits the Beach in His Shorts on Freezing Day to Mark New Year

