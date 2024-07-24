Kathy Hilton Spent 'Whole Day' Comforting Kyle Richards After Mauricio Umansky's PDA With New Lover

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

After Mauricio Umansky was spotted passionately kissing another woman in Mykonos, Kathy Hilton reveals she 'spent the whole day' comforting her sister Kyle Richards.

AceShowbiz - The drama surrounding Kyle Richards' split from Mauricio Umansky has taken another turn as the real estate mogul was recently photographed kissing model and actress Nikita Kahn in Mykonos, Greece. Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton has been vocal about Kyle's feelings on the matter, providing fans a glimpse into the family's emotional dynamic.

"I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it," the socialite told Page Six exclusively Monday at Sutton Stracke's Sutton Green Label fashion show in Los Angeles. "So what I'm trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit. 'You know this was bound to happen. You've been separated.' "

The images, which show Kahn running up to and embracing Umansky, went viral and seemed to upset Richards, who subsequently removed "wife" from her Instagram bio. Her page now reads, "Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, RHOBH, CAA."

Neither Umansky nor Richards has commented publicly on the photos since they were released.

Kathy also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the situation. "Eventually it was gonna happen, and I think it's very difficult to see," Hilton admitted. "I was concerned about her, but I spent the whole day with her that day."

Hilton also expressed concern over how the couple's daughters would react to the images. "I was really more concerned with how the girls were gonna take it," she noted. However, she added that Kyle "looks the best she's ever looked" despite the emotional toll.

According to Hilton, she offered some practical advice to her sister, urging her to move forward. "Kyle is hanging in there. I said, 'It won't be the last. There'll be many, many more.' I think she's fine. I think it's more about how the girls are gonna take it," she told E! News at the same event. "I said to her, 'You've gotta get out there!' If I was in her shoes after that picture, I'd be out within three days."

Reflecting on the situation, Hilton was not surprised by Mauricio's PDA. "I'm at a point in my life where nothing surprises me and you get a little numb," she admitted. "And he's allowed to do what he's allowed to do."

The estranged couple announced their separation last year after 27 years of marriage. While Umansky has been seen with various women over the past year, Richards has been rumored to be growing close to country music singer Morgan Wade although she has consistently denied any romance, insisting they are just friends.