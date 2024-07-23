U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Resigns After Assassination Attempt on Trump

Cover Images/CNP/INSTARimages Celebrity

Ten days after a near-fatal assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the Director of United States Secret Service steps down under mounting pressure.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kimberly Cheatle, the now-former Director of the U.S. Secret Service, has stepped down in the wake of a dramatic assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally. This resignation follows a contentious House Oversight Committee hearing where Cheatle admitted the events of July 13 marked the "most significant operational failure" for the Secret Service in decades.

During her testimony, Cheatle was criticized for not providing clear answers on crucial security lapses, such as how 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to situate himself on a rooftop with a direct line of sight to Trump. Reports indicated that rally attendees had flagged the suspicious individual to law enforcement prior to the shooting.

President Joe Biden praised Cheatle's service but emphasized the need for accountability. He stated, "The independent review to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 continues, and I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again."

The scrutiny intensified as bipartisan lawmakers demanded Cheatle's resignation and called for sweeping reforms. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced the formation of a bipartisan investigative task force to probe into the security failings and recommend necessary reforms. Johnson remarked, "The security failures that allowed an assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life are shocking."

Cheatle's resignation letter conveyed her deep regret for the incident and emphasized her dedication to the agency's mission. "In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director," she wrote.

Prior to her role as director, Cheatle had a distinguished 27-year career in the Secret Service and was instrumental in protecting President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during his vice presidency. President Biden expressed gratitude for Cheatle's years of service and announced plans to appoint a new director soon.

As the Secret Service begins the process of rebuilding trust and enhancing its protective measures, the impacts of Cheatle's resignation will likely be felt both within the agency and across the political landscape. The future leader of the Secret Service faces a formidable task in restoring confidence and ensuring that such a breach in security never occurs again.