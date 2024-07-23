Celine Dion to Open Paris Olympics, Mark Stage Return Since SPS Diagnosis

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Music

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer is making a highly anticipated comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, performing for the first time amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion, 56, is preparing to make her long-awaited return to the stage for the first time since revealing her harrowing 17-year struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). According to reports, Dion is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The legendary singer teased her much-anticipated comeback in a recent interview with Vogue France, expressing her commitment, "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

Dion arrived in Paris at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Élysées on Monday, July 21 gearing up for her potential performance alongside another rumored headliner Lady Gaga. This performance marks her first since stepping away from the spotlight in 2022 after canceling her tour due to her SPS diagnosis.

She revealed her plans to return to the stage, stating, "For four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready… As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know… My body will tell me."

The Paris Olympic opening ceremony, set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, marks a historic shift, as it will take place outside a stadium for the first time. This nautical parade along the Seine will display Paris' iconic landmarks and feature 3,500 actors, dancers, and musical performers.

Dion is no stranger to performing at the Olympics, having kicked off the 1996 Atlanta Games singing "The Power of the Dream," watched by a record 3.5 billion people.

Dion's journey with SPS has been both challenging and inspiring. Her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," released last month, chronicles her struggle with the disorder. The film has received critical acclaim, with a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It showcases Dion's emotional and physical battle, including moments where her condition impacts her ability to sing. Despite the challenges, Dion remains determined to connect with her fans. "I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!" she shared emotionally.

An insider revealed that Dion has been working diligently with doctors and physical therapists, "She's staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day. Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces."

As the world eagerly awaits the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Celine Dion's return to the stage promises to be a poignant reminder of resilience and the power of the human spirit. Her performance will undoubtedly be a highlight, symbolizing her unwavering determination to overcome life's challenges and triumph once more.