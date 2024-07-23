Angel Reese Dragged for Allegedly Disrespecting Nicki Minaj

Instagram Celebrity

While The Barbs call out the WNBA star over a TikTok video in which her friend raps to the 'Anaconda' raptress' song, others defend the Chicago Sky player against the backlash.

AceShowbiz - Angel Reese has drawn the wrath of The Barbz. The professional basketball player has caught heat from Nicki Minaj's fans for allegedly disrespecting the 12-time Grammy Award-nominated artist.

It all began when a fan of the raptress noticed a recent TikTok video in which Angel and her friends danced to Sexyy Red's "Pound Town 2" featuring Nicki and Tay Keith. At the beginning of the clip, the WNBA star joined one of her friends in front of the camera.

The 22-year-old athlete mouthed the lyrics and shook her booty. However, as soon as the "Anaconda" hitmaker began her part, Angel dipped out of the camera's frame and let her friend in a pink outfit shine by taking the center stage.

A Nicki fan took it as a shade at the Harajuku Barbie and posted in on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption that read, "Angel Reese weird ASF for this...." Others later joined in to weigh in on the video, with one trolling the Chicago Sky player, "That's why she ugly asf and got big dash between her eyes."

"good, imma just keep letting ppl call her ugly," another penned. A hater declared, "I always hated her now I have another reason to," while someone warned Angel, "she better stop before nicki come with a track called yeti."

Others, however, have come to Angel's defense. Disagreeing with the critics, one person argued, "She ain't even do anything except move out the way and let her friend get the shine when the verse came on." Another speculated, "maybe she didn't know the lyrics??"

"She weird for walking away? Lol yall funny asl," another hit back at The Barbz. Someone accused the critics of making up the allegation, saying, "So from what Ive gather she don't like Nicki cause she not rapping her part? If that's the case you need to get on the other girls in the video, yall are reaching."

"not everyone has to like nicki she's not a queen," another tried to justify Angel's move in the video. Someone else claimed, "This video is from 2023 she made video with Nicki audios after."

Angel has never spoken publicly against Nicki, but she has made it be known that she's a fan of Megan Thee Stallion, who has been feuding with the "Super Bass" femcee. In May, the basketball player attended Megan's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" in Chicago, where she joined the "WAP" hitmaker onstage.