NSYNC Members 'Disappointed' With Justin Timberlake's Radio Silence on Reunion Tour Offers

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake may be focusing on his solo career amid talks about the boy band's reunion tour. It has been reported that the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" hitmaker has not yet responded to the group's tour offers.

On Monday, July 22, TMZ shared an update on the vocal group's potential comeback show. Some sources spilled to the media outlet that "Justin and his team have yet to address respective proposals for a possible [NSYNC] stadium tour next summer."

The sources said that other members of the group, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez, "have all responded with interest after different promoters made their pitches 4 months ago." The outlet stressed, "[Justin] is the only one who hasn't engaged in these convos."

Furthermore, Justin's radio silence on the matter allegedly left his bandmates "disappointed." The insiders stated, "The other guys are disappointed with Justin's radio silence," adding that Justin is not returning the favor after his bandmates showed up for him "a lot over the past year" in order to "promote his projects."

It was said that "The rest of the [NSYNC] guys feel the past year was a tease to the band's fans that something big was coming, and a 2025 tour would coincide with the band's 25th anniversary," which is "perfect timing." Moreover, the outlet unveiled, "Sony was also hoping for a big push on the 25th anniversary for the sake of the band's old catalog."

On the reason why Justin has not responded to the offers, some informants, who claimed to be close to the singer, explained, "He's solely focused on his nearly sold-out world tour right now," referring to his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour". The informant continued, "And he's simply busy."

Though so, there may be a possibility of an NSYNC reunion tour without Justin. The sources claimed, "Lance coordinated a meeting between Chris, Joey, and JC Monday in NYC to discuss the future of the band, and what it potentially looks like if they go forward" without Justin. In the meantime, Justin reportedly "couldn't be in NYC because he's in Europe getting ready for his show in Poland later this week."

Previously, it was revealed that NSYNC made Live Nation and AEG bid on their reunion tour amid high demand from their fans. In April, sources shared, "Both promoters have presented the group with some serious financial numbers," noting, "If the reunion stadium tour were to happen, it wouldn't be until 2025."