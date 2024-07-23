 
NSYNC Members 'Disappointed' With Justin Timberlake's Radio Silence on Reunion Tour Offers
Instagram
Music

While Justin reportedly remains silent on the offers, his bandmates allegedly meet up to discuss doing a reunion tour without the 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' hitmaker.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake may be focusing on his solo career amid talks about the boy band's reunion tour. It has been reported that the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" hitmaker has not yet responded to the group's tour offers.

On Monday, July 22, TMZ shared an update on the vocal group's potential comeback show. Some sources spilled to the media outlet that "Justin and his team have yet to address respective proposals for a possible [NSYNC] stadium tour next summer."

The sources said that other members of the group, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez, "have all responded with interest after different promoters made their pitches 4 months ago." The outlet stressed, "[Justin] is the only one who hasn't engaged in these convos."

Furthermore, Justin's radio silence on the matter allegedly left his bandmates "disappointed." The insiders stated, "The other guys are disappointed with Justin's radio silence," adding that Justin is not returning the favor after his bandmates showed up for him "a lot over the past year" in order to "promote his projects."

  Editors' Pick

It was said that "The rest of the [NSYNC] guys feel the past year was a tease to the band's fans that something big was coming, and a 2025 tour would coincide with the band's 25th anniversary," which is "perfect timing." Moreover, the outlet unveiled, "Sony was also hoping for a big push on the 25th anniversary for the sake of the band's old catalog."

On the reason why Justin has not responded to the offers, some informants, who claimed to be close to the singer, explained, "He's solely focused on his nearly sold-out world tour right now," referring to his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour". The informant continued, "And he's simply busy."

Though so, there may be a possibility of an NSYNC reunion tour without Justin. The sources claimed, "Lance coordinated a meeting between Chris, Joey, and JC Monday in NYC to discuss the future of the band, and what it potentially looks like if they go forward" without Justin. In the meantime, Justin reportedly "couldn't be in NYC because he's in Europe getting ready for his show in Poland later this week."

Previously, it was revealed that NSYNC made Live Nation and AEG bid on their reunion tour amid high demand from their fans. In April, sources shared, "Both promoters have presented the group with some serious financial numbers," noting, "If the reunion stadium tour were to happen, it wouldn't be until 2025."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
NSYNC Sparks Bidding War for Potential Reunion After Fans' Request

NSYNC Sparks Bidding War for Potential Reunion After Fans' Request

NSYNC Has a 'Little Something' in the Works, Says Justin Timberlake

NSYNC Has a 'Little Something' in the Works, Says Justin Timberlake

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Latest News
'Love Island USA' Star Leah Kateb Dodges Question About Kanye West Dating Rumors
  • Jul 27, 2024

'Love Island USA' Star Leah Kateb Dodges Question About Kanye West Dating Rumors

Donald Trump Removes Ear Bandage, Shows No Sign of Injury Despite Assassination Attempt
  • Jul 27, 2024

Donald Trump Removes Ear Bandage, Shows No Sign of Injury Despite Assassination Attempt

Comic-Con 2024: Season 3 of 'From' Unveiled with New Trailer and Premiere Date
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Season 3 of 'From' Unveiled with New Trailer and Premiere Date

Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation
  • Jul 27, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Fire at HBO 'The Penguin' SDCC Installation Leads to Evacuation

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies
  • Jul 27, 2024

GloRilla Applauded for Natural Beauty in New Steamy Mirror Selfies

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere
  • Jul 27, 2024

Blake Lively Thanks Gigi Hadid for Fun Date at 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Premiere