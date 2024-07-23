 
Andrew Cuomo and Ex Kerry Kennedy's Daughter Mariah Ties the Knot With Longtime Boyfriend
Instagram
Celebrity

Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has exchanged vows with Tellef Lundevall during a ceremony at the Kennedy compound.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo, 29, exchanged vows with Lundevall at the Kennedy compound. The ceremony and reception were attended by nearly 400 Cuomos, Kennedys, and their friends.

For her special day, Mariah wore a stunning Vera Wang gown. Guests witnessed a heartfelt father-daughter dance between Andrew Cuomo and Mariah to the tune of Billy Joel's "Just the Way You Are".

Andrew shares Mariah with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, along with Michaela and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo. Despite their split, both parents attended the wedding, beaming with pride.

  Editors' Pick

Mariah and Lundevall, 33, have been together for five years. Lundevall, a digital marketing executive, had previously been mentioned by Andrew as "the boyfriend" during COVID-19 press briefings.

The couple met while attending Brown University, where Lundevall played football. They moved into the governor's mansion with the Cuomo family during the pandemic, where Lundevall received Andrew's approval before proposing.

The proposal took place in Sicily, Italy, where the couple was vacationing with Mariah's sisters and their father. Lundevall led Mariah to the "Pool of Venus," a stunning natural landmark, and surprised her with a proposal.

After the wedding, Andrew jokingly stated that he would only accept Lundevall as a son-in-law if they remained in New York after the nuptials.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Time's Up Boss Steps Down Over Ties to Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo

Time's Up Boss Steps Down Over Ties to Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo Stripped of Honorary Emmy Award After Sexual Harassment Scandal

Andrew Cuomo Stripped of Honorary Emmy Award After Sexual Harassment Scandal

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Won't Resign Despite Feeling 'Awful' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Won't Resign Despite Feeling 'Awful' Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Ex-Adviser's Allegations of Sexual Harassment for 'Years'

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Ex-Adviser's Allegations of Sexual Harassment for 'Years'

Latest News
Sinead O'Connor's 'Hideous' Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum After Backlash
  • Jul 27, 2024

Sinead O'Connor's 'Hideous' Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum After Backlash

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors
  • Jul 27, 2024

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships
  • Jul 27, 2024

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms
  • Jul 27, 2024

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit
  • Jul 27, 2024

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah
  • Jul 27, 2024

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah