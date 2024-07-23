Andrew Cuomo and Ex Kerry Kennedy's Daughter Mariah Ties the Knot With Longtime Boyfriend

Instagram Celebrity

Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has exchanged vows with Tellef Lundevall during a ceremony at the Kennedy compound.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo, 29, exchanged vows with Lundevall at the Kennedy compound. The ceremony and reception were attended by nearly 400 Cuomos, Kennedys, and their friends.

For her special day, Mariah wore a stunning Vera Wang gown. Guests witnessed a heartfelt father-daughter dance between Andrew Cuomo and Mariah to the tune of Billy Joel's "Just the Way You Are".

Andrew shares Mariah with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, along with Michaela and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo. Despite their split, both parents attended the wedding, beaming with pride.

Mariah and Lundevall, 33, have been together for five years. Lundevall, a digital marketing executive, had previously been mentioned by Andrew as "the boyfriend" during COVID-19 press briefings.

The couple met while attending Brown University, where Lundevall played football. They moved into the governor's mansion with the Cuomo family during the pandemic, where Lundevall received Andrew's approval before proposing.

The proposal took place in Sicily, Italy, where the couple was vacationing with Mariah's sisters and their father. Lundevall led Mariah to the "Pool of Venus," a stunning natural landmark, and surprised her with a proposal.

After the wedding, Andrew jokingly stated that he would only accept Lundevall as a son-in-law if they remained in New York after the nuptials.