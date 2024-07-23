 
Lainey Wilson Laughs Off Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Music

The country music star takes a wardrobe malfunction in stride during her performance at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan after splitting her pants on stage.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Country music star Lainey Wilson experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Saturday, July 20. The 32-year-old singer was performing when her pants split open, but she quickly left the stage and changed into a new pair of jeans.

When Wilson returned to the stage, she told the audience with a laugh, "Y'all just about got a real show... a REAL show!" She continued, "There's a first time for everything and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of. You can't make that up! I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it."

Wilson then sat on top of a fake pickup truck on stage and joked about the difficulty of putting on jeans while sweating. She said, "I've got some new pants on. I tell you what, try to put on some jeans when you're sweating. It ain't fun. You gotta jump in them things."

The country star took the incident in stride and laughed it off before resuming her performance. She paired her new jeans with her original purple cowboy hat and black leather vest.

  Editors' Pick

Wilson's wardrobe malfunction has not dampened her spirits. She is currently on her "Country's Cool Again" tour and is set to release her fifth studio album "Whirlwind" in August. The album is expected to feature the singer's signature bell-bottom style, which has become her trademark.

In the past, Wilson has spoken about the importance of her style and how it reflects her personality. She once said, "When I moved to Nashville, I realized pretty dang quick that being a singer-songwriter is not enough, as a female in the business. I knew that I was gonna have to take it a step further. And for me that was leaning into the whole, the bell bottoms kind of, you know, retro throwback look."

Wilson's fans have praised her for her authenticity and her ability to laugh at herself. Her quick thinking and humor during her wardrobe malfunction only served to endear her to her audience even more.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Lainey Wilson Responds to Jon Bon Jovi's Gushing Comments

Lainey Wilson Responds to Jon Bon Jovi's Gushing Comments

ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Dominate Full Winner List

ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Dominate Full Winner List

Lainey Wilson Welcomes Beyonce to Country Music: 'Everybody Wants to Feel at Home'

Lainey Wilson Welcomes Beyonce to Country Music: 'Everybody Wants to Feel at Home'

'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Pushes AI Legislation, Calls the Technology 'Personal Violation'

'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Pushes AI Legislation, Calls the Technology 'Personal Violation'

Latest News
Sinead O'Connor's 'Hideous' Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum After Backlash
  • Jul 27, 2024

Sinead O'Connor's 'Hideous' Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum After Backlash

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors
  • Jul 27, 2024

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships
  • Jul 27, 2024

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms
  • Jul 27, 2024

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit
  • Jul 27, 2024

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah
  • Jul 27, 2024

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah