Lainey Wilson Laughs Off Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction

The country music star takes a wardrobe malfunction in stride during her performance at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan after splitting her pants on stage.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Country music star Lainey Wilson experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Saturday, July 20. The 32-year-old singer was performing when her pants split open, but she quickly left the stage and changed into a new pair of jeans.

When Wilson returned to the stage, she told the audience with a laugh, "Y'all just about got a real show... a REAL show!" She continued, "There's a first time for everything and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of. You can't make that up! I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it."

Wilson then sat on top of a fake pickup truck on stage and joked about the difficulty of putting on jeans while sweating. She said, "I've got some new pants on. I tell you what, try to put on some jeans when you're sweating. It ain't fun. You gotta jump in them things."

The country star took the incident in stride and laughed it off before resuming her performance. She paired her new jeans with her original purple cowboy hat and black leather vest.

Wilson's wardrobe malfunction has not dampened her spirits. She is currently on her "Country's Cool Again" tour and is set to release her fifth studio album "Whirlwind" in August. The album is expected to feature the singer's signature bell-bottom style, which has become her trademark.

In the past, Wilson has spoken about the importance of her style and how it reflects her personality. She once said, "When I moved to Nashville, I realized pretty dang quick that being a singer-songwriter is not enough, as a female in the business. I knew that I was gonna have to take it a step further. And for me that was leaning into the whole, the bell bottoms kind of, you know, retro throwback look."

Wilson's fans have praised her for her authenticity and her ability to laugh at herself. Her quick thinking and humor during her wardrobe malfunction only served to endear her to her audience even more.