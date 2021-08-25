 
 

Andrew Cuomo Stripped of Honorary Emmy Award After Sexual Harassment Scandal

The disgraced ex-Governor of New York has been stripped of his Emmy honor after the politician resigned from public office following allegations of sexual harassment.

AceShowbiz - Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced ex-Governor of New York, has been stripped of his honorary Emmy award.

Officials at the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have taken back the trophy they awarded Cuomo in 2020.

In a statement released on Tuesday (24Aug21), representatives for the organisation wrote, "In light of the New York Attorney General's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

The outgoing politician had been given the honour "for effective communication and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The Governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," Bruce L. Paisner, the Academy's president and CEO, said at the time. "People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and 'New York tough' became a symbol of the determination to fight back."

On 3 August (21), an investigation led by New York state Attorney General Letitia James determined Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple female employees and created "a hostile work environment for women."

The politician, who had served as New York's governor since 2010, announced his resignation on 10 August (21). New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul took office early on Tuesday and will now serve out the rest of Cuomo's term.

