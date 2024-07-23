 
Nicole Kidman Reflects on Filming 'Eyes Wide Shut' With Ex Tom Cruise
Cover Images/STARTRAKSPHOTO.COM
Movie

The 'Eyes Wide Shut' actress, who rarely speaks about her time being married to Tom, talks about her experience working with her then-husband in the 1999 movie.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her experience working on Stanley Kubrick's 1999 film "Eyes Wide Shut", a dark drama she starred in alongside her then-husband, Tom Cruise.

In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Kidman shared fascinating insights about the movie's extensive production and the impacts it had on their personal dynamics.

The film, which began production in 1996 and wrapped in 1998, holds the record for the longest continuous film shoot at 400 days. According to Kidman, Kubrick was meticulous and often mined her and Cruise's real-life marriage to enrich the film's narrative. "I suppose he was mining it," Kidman said. "There were ideas he was interested in. He'd ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling."

Kubrick died at age 70 just days after showing what was reportedly his final cut of the film. While "Eyes Wide Shut" explores themes of power and infidelity, both Kidman and Cruise were reportedly happily married during the filmmaking process. "We were happily married through that. We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We'd rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning," Kidman recalled in an earlier interview.

Kidman also highlighted how Kubrick managed the complex dynamic between her and Cruise, especially given the film's intricate emotional scenes. "Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it's a triangle. Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us," she noted.

