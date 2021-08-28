Time's Up Boss Steps Down Over Ties to Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo

WENN Celebrity

Tina Tchen has quit as the head of the anti-sexual harassment group after she's rumored to offer advice to the former Governor of New York amid allegations against him.

AceShowbiz - Tina Tchen, head of anti-sexual harassment campaign group Time's Up, has resigned.

The lawyer and former chief of staff for Michelle Obama stepped down from her position over ties to embattled former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

He resigned on 10 August (21) after an inquiry found he sexually harassed 11 women and, according to reports, Tchen offered advice to Cuomo as he battled to keep his job.

In a statement, she said. "Now is the time for Time's Up to evolve and move forward as there is so much more work to do for women."

"It is clear that I am not the leader who can accomplish that in this moment. I am especially aware that my position at the helm of Time's Up has become a painful and divisive focal point, where those very women and other activists who should be working together to fight for change are instead battling each other in harmful ways."

"Therefore, it is time for me to resign and continue to work for change in other ways, and to let Time's Up engage in the thoughtful and meaningful process I know will occur to move forward."

Tchen became head of Time's Up, which was founded during the #MeToo movement by Hollywood women to fight sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, in October 2019.

Following her resignation, Time's Up officials said they were "grateful for (Tchen's) hard work and impact," adding, "Accepting her resignation today is a demonstration of accountability and will allow our organisation to move forward."

Monifa Bandele has been named interim CEO of Time's Up.

Numerous women have accused Cuomo of inappropriately touching or groping them, and kissing them without consent, with the politician denying the allegations and "deeply, deeply" apologising to any women who may have been offended by his actions.