Benny Blanco Reacts to GF Selena Gomez Rocking 'B' Necklace on Her 32nd Birthday

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez marked her 32nd birthday with a memorable celebration that showcased her deepening love for music producer Benny Blanco and her ongoing commitment to mental health initiatives.

The singer-actress shared snapshots of her special day on Instagram, where she stunned in a yellow babydoll dress with a breathtaking ocean view and a "Happy birthday Selena" balloon arrangement in the background. But the true highlight was her sparkling necklace adorned with a silver "B" for Benny.

"Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I'm very grateful and always thankful … 32," she captioned her post. Benny Blanco echoed the sentiment, commenting, "i got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain."

Selena Gomez wears 'B' necklace

He also dedicated his own post to Selena, reminiscing about their shared history, "i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life. happy bday bb ! i love u !"

This charming declaration of love wasn't the only highlight. Blanco posted two intimate pictures of the couple, one showing Gomez cuddled up next to him in his white teddy bear costume, reminiscent of their "I Can't Get Enough" music video. In the other, she's seen hugging a similar white stuffed bear. Gomez's reply was heartfelt, "I love you," accompanied by a teddy bear emoji.

The couple has been publicly together since December 2023, with Blanco referring to Gomez as his "best friend" during a Howard Stern interview. Despite past controversies, including fans accusing Blanco of shading Gomez in previous interviews, the couple remains unbothered. Gomez passionately defended Blanco, emphasizing that he's "the best thing that's ever happened to me" and claiming she's at her happiest.

In addition to her joyous celebrations, Gomez also took the opportunity to highlight her significant work with the Rare Impact Fund, which has raised over $15 million for youth mental health initiatives across 26 organizations on five continents. "As always, for my birthday this year I would be so grateful if you were able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund," she wrote on Instagram.

Gomez's birthday celebrations merge personal joy with her professional achievements and philanthropic efforts, making her 32nd birthday not just a love story, but an inspiring testament to her enduring spirit and dedication to making a positive impact in the world.