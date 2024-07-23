'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot Casts Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline and More

AceShowbiz - The highly-anticipated reboot of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is gaining momentum as a slew of new talents is set to join the cast. Camila Mendes ("Riverdale"), Madelyn Cline ("Outer Banks"), Tyriq Withers ("Atlanta"), Jonah Hauer-King ("The Little Mermaid"), and Sarah Pidgeon (Tony Award-nominated star) are in talks to star in the new installment.

Sony Pictures, the film's distributor, is also negotiating with original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to reprise their roles although their participation has yet to be confirmed.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Lansky based on an initial draft by Leah McKendrick, the movie is set to release on July 18, 2025. Neal Moritz, a producer from the original film, returns to produce this reboot.

The 1997 original "I Know What You Did Last Summer" followed the story of four friends who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer after covering up a hit-and-run accident. It starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe, and grossed $72 million at the box office. Due to its success, it spawned a sequel, "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer", which saw Hewitt and Prinze reprise their roles.

The original film was a teen-oriented slasher that followed in the footsteps of 1996's "Scream", featuring a script penned by Kevin Williamson. This new reboot will reportedly blend legacy characters with fresh faces, similar to the approach seen in 2022's "Scream", diverging from Prime Video's adaptation, which took a reimagined route.

Based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel, the story revolves around a group of friends who accidentally hit someone with their car and dispose of the body, believing the victim to be dead. A year later, they start receiving cryptic threats related to the incident, leading to a spree of killings by an unknown assailant.

Fans eagerly await the new film, which promises to balance nostalgia with fresh horror elements.