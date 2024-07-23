Rachel Lindsay's Ex Seen Moving Out of Her House After Awarded $13K in Spousal Support Amid Divorce

AceShowbiz - Rachel Lindsay's estranged husband Bryan Abasolo is finally moving out of her house. He was seen dragging several bags out of the home they shared after being awarded $13,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

In paparazzi photos, Bryan, 44, was seen carrying out several duffle and trash bags filled with stuff outside the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,172 square foot home in Valley Village, California, worth $2 million. The chiropractor donned an all-black ensemble as he placed the property inside his car.

As per court documents, Bryan filed for divorce on December 31, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." He reported an average monthly income of $1,700 and sought support from Rachel, claiming his career suffered due to relocations for Rachel's burgeoning media career.

Bryan stated, "I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel's career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel's income and success as a media personality skyrocketed."

The judge ordered Rachel to pay Bryan $13,257 per month in temporary spousal support, despite Rachel's argument that Bryan's income should be imputed based on his earning potential of $13,413 per month. In addition, she's required to cover $15,000 in attorney's fees and $5,000 for a forensic expert.

In a declaration, Rachel claimed, "Since we separated, I have paid 100% of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner's insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets on Bryan's behalf while he refuses to vacate my home." Bryan, however, countered that he needed financial aid to afford moving out and maintaining their upper-class standard of living.

This emotional and legal battle has left the couple in a tense living situation. Both have described their coexistence under the same roof as "awkward and strained," with Bryan asserting, "We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other."

As Bryan packed his belongings into his car, "The Bachelorette" alum Rachel was spotted retrieving a delivery order, underscoring their separated lives under one roof.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Rachel voiced her regrets about not securing a prenuptial agreement. On the "Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker" podcast, she admitted, "Hindsight is 20/20. I would've done it."

As Bryan moves on, he has been working with divorce coach Rene Garcia, highlighting the personal toll of their public split and offering advice on navigating such tumultuous times. The saga continues to unfold, captivating Bachelor Nation fans who watched their love story blossom on-screen.