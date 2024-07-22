 
Adele and Rich Paul Enjoy Date at Team USA Basketball Game
The 'Set Fire to the Rain' songstress and her husband, Rich Paul, have been spending time in London, attending social events and enjoying American pastimes.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Friday, July 19, Adele and Rich Paul were spotted at the upscale Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone for a romantic dinner. They later made a brief appearance at a Team USA basketball game at the O2 Arena on Saturday, where they sat courtside and cheered on the team.

For the social outing, Adele opted for a chic cream suit with matching heels and a gold handbag. Rich wore a more casual outfit, consisting of a denim shirt, black leather trousers, and a baseball cap.

Despite rumors of a potential move to the U.K., Adele still enjoys American sports. At the basketball game, she sat alongside her husband and looked animated as she watched the action.

Adele and Rich married in a private ceremony last November. The couple met at a mutual friend's birthday party and became engaged in February 2022. Adele has a son, Angelo, from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki, while Rich has three children from a previous relationship.

The singer has expressed her desire to have more children in the future, and it is speculated that she and Rich may be planning to expand their family. She has also shared that Rich is a very supportive husband.

Adele is currently taking a break from music after concluding her successful residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She has indicated that she plans to return to London once her obligations are met.

