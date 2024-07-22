Ryan Reynolds Makes Hilarious Claim of Not Being Able to Afford Wife Blake Lively's Fee

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, known for their playful banter and on-screen chemistry, have yet to share the spotlight in a film due to Reynolds' humorous claim of not being able to afford Lively's fee. Despite their off-screen absence, Lively played a crucial role in Reynolds' upcoming movie by providing a ping-pong table for the cast to unwind.

While Lively may not appear on screen, she made a significant contribution to Reynolds' upcoming movie with Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds and Jackman, who previously co-starred in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine", have strengthened their bond during the making of their new film. Reynolds praised Jackman's heartwarming connection with his children, calling it "the most heartbreaking, beautiful thing" he'd ever seen.

Off-screen, Reynolds and Lively engage in playful trolling wars on social media. Lively recently teased Reynolds for missing her during his press tour, while Reynolds has poked fun at her for her closed eyes in photos.

Reynolds and Lively are expecting their fifth child together. Lively joked that Reynolds is trying to get her pregnant with the comment, "Stop missing me on your press tour."