 
Ryan Reynolds Makes Hilarious Claim of Not Being Able to Afford Wife Blake Lively's Fee
Instagram
Celebrity

The couple, known for their playful banter and on-screen chemistry, have yet to share the spotlight in a film due to Reynolds' humorous claim of not being able to afford her fee.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, known for their playful banter and on-screen chemistry, have yet to share the spotlight in a film due to Reynolds' humorous claim of not being able to afford Lively's fee. Despite their off-screen absence, Lively played a crucial role in Reynolds' upcoming movie by providing a ping-pong table for the cast to unwind.

Despite their off-screen absence, Lively played a crucial role in Reynolds' upcoming movie by providing a ping-pong table for the cast to unwind. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hollywood's iconic couple, have never starred together in a film. Reynolds jokingly attributed this to Lively's "exorbitant fee," adding that she's "not half the friend that Hugh Jackman is." Despite their playfully competitive nature, Reynolds expressed a desire to work with his wife, citing classic Hollywood films as inspiration.

While Lively may not appear on screen, she made a significant contribution to Reynolds' upcoming movie with Hugh Jackman. She purchased a ping-pong table to foster camaraderie among the cast during filming.

  Editors' Pick

Reynolds and Jackman, who previously co-starred in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine", have strengthened their bond during the making of their new film. Reynolds praised Jackman's heartwarming connection with his children, calling it "the most heartbreaking, beautiful thing" he'd ever seen.

Off-screen, Reynolds and Lively engage in playful trolling wars on social media. Lively recently teased Reynolds for missing her during his press tour, while Reynolds has poked fun at her for her closed eyes in photos.

Reynolds and Lively are expecting their fifth child together. Lively joked that Reynolds is trying to get her pregnant with the comment, "Stop missing me on your press tour."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Want Deadpool to Join The Avengers or X-Men

Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Want Deadpool to Join The Avengers or X-Men

Ryan Reynolds Labels Justin Baldoni as 'Predator' While Seeking Dismissal of 'Nicepool' Lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds Labels Justin Baldoni as 'Predator' While Seeking Dismissal of 'Nicepool' Lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 'SNL' Jokes Could Be Used Against Them in Justin Baldoni Legal Spat

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 'SNL' Jokes Could Be Used Against Them in Justin Baldoni Legal Spat

Ryan Reynolds Celebrating Critics Choice Awards Win Despite Absence From the Show

Ryan Reynolds Celebrating Critics Choice Awards Win Despite Absence From the Show

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo