 
Gisele Bundchen 'Grateful' to Celebrate 44th Birthday With 'Super Sis' Patricia
Instagram
Celebrity

The supermodel marks her 44th birthday with her twin sister, Patricia, sharing heartwarming festivities and sharing tidbits about her upcoming book and well-being.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - On July 20, Gisele Bundchen celebrated her 44th birthday with her identical twin sister, Patricia. The former Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to share a series of photographs capturing their special day with her 22.8 million followers.

In the first image, the Bundchen sisters beam while embracing at a floral-adorned dinner table. Gisele looked stunning in a rust-colored bikini top and animal print cover-up skirt, her blonde hair cascading down her shoulders in beachy waves.

  Editors' Pick

"Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis," Gisele wrote in the caption, expressing her gratitude for the love and birthday wishes they received. "Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love," she added, anticipating the future with a praying hands and red heart emoji.

The carousel of images included a snapshot of the sisters relaxing on a boat, a tantalizing plate of multicolored chocolate truffles, and an elaborate dinner spread. Another photograph showed the twins hugging on the beach, their silhouette outlined against the setting sun.

During her birthday celebration, Gisele and Patricia each blew out candles on two different chocolate cakes, embracing in a heartfelt moment.

