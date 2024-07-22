 
Kate Beckinsale Stuns in Daring Dress After Body-Shaming Comments
When making an appearance at the event in Italy, the famous actress, who had drastic weight loss due to profound grief and stress, flaunts a bold fashion statement.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale, aged 50, made waves at The Fab Thirties event in Italy with a bold fashion statement. The "Click" actress showcased her toned figure in a Stephen Rolland couture gown, flaunting a plunging neckline and an eccentric white heart design.

Beckinsale accessorized her look with long diamond earrings and a sequined fascinator, exuding confidence and elegance on the red carpet. Despite her radiant appearance, Kate's recent weight loss has sparked concern among fans.

Kate addressed the speculation on social media, explaining that her drastic weight loss stems from a strenuous year marked by profound grief and stress. "No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief," Kate revealed. Her stepfather, Roy Battersby, suffered a massive stroke while battling two forms of cancer, passing away in January. Shortly after his death, her mother, Judy Loe, was also diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The emotional toll led to a six-week hospital stay for Kate, where she battled severe health issues, including a burned hole in her oesophagus. “Maybe you should worry about your own f**king a**. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick,” she fired back at critics, defending her changed figure.

