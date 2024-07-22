 
Megan Thee Stallion Flies to Japan for 'Mamushi' Music Video
The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress has revealed that she has arrived in the country in Asia to film a music video for her collaborative track with Yuki Chiba.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she has arrived in Japan to film a music video for her song "Mamushi." She made the announcement on Instagram this week, before teasing a return to Washington, D.C. for her next concert.

In the caption of a recap from her London show on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour”, she wrote, "London was a movie [five star emojis] We just landed in Japan for thee MAMUSHI VIDEO [three hand clap emojis] Then DC hotties I'm coming to youuuu [four fire emojis]."

Megan Thee Stallion released "Mamushi" on her new self-titled album, which debuted last month. The song features Japanese artist Yuki Chiba (formerly known as KOHH) and has become a hit on TikTok, reaching number 12 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart.

Her album, "Megan", boasts 18 tracks and collaborations with fellow Houstonian legends UGK, GloRilla, Victoria Monet, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh, and more.

On the album's release, Billboard ranked all 18 tracks, with "Mamushi" receiving praise for showcasing Megan's versatility and her ability to embrace different sounds while staying true to her rap roots.

Megan Thee Stallion's third album marks a "rebirth" for the artist, being her first project since the Tory Lanez shooting trial concluded last August.

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion will open the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30th, with a lively performance.

