 
Katy Perry Dances to New Song 'Lifetimes' at Barcelona Nightclub, Serves Shots to Fans
'Lifetimes' is set to appear on the singer's upcoming album '143', which will be released on September 20 through Capitol Records, and she first previewed the tune by sharing a 30-second snippet of it on YouTube.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry had lit up a party in Barcelona. When stepping out to a nightclub called La Terrrazza, the "Teenage Dream" songstress previewed her new single "Lifetimes" and treated fans with a large tray of shots in various flavors.

In a video surfacing online, the 39-year-old could be seen dancing to the house-pop-influenced track with fellow night clubgoers. It's unclear when exactly the singer will release the song.

Other clips from the outing showed Katy serving shots to the attendees. In the footage, "The One That Got Away" singer was seen handing out the shots one by one onstage.

"Lifetimes" is set to appear on Katy's upcoming album "143", which will be released on September 20 through Capitol Records. She first previewed the tune by sharing a 30-second snippet of it on YouTube.

"I know you feel it/ Can you believe it?/" the mom of one sings on the Dr. Luke-produced track. "I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it."

Besides "Lifetimes," Katy has shared snippets of more tracks from "143". Revealing teasers for songs such as "I'm His, He's Mine," "Gimme Gimme" featuring 21 Savage, and another upbeat track, "Nirvana," she has kept fans engaged and eager for more.

However, the lead single "Woman's World" dropped on July 11, has sparked discussions online. The song, characterized by its feminist themes and cheeky visuals, has faced some backlash. The former "American Idol" judge responded with behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram to explain her intentions, stating, "YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!"

