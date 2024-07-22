Plies Taunts Trump After Biden Announces Withdrawal Decision

AceShowbiz - Plies put Donald Trump on blast after President Joe Biden announced that he wouldn't run for the 2024 presidential election. On X, formerly Twitter, the rapper shared his opinion on Biden endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to join the race.

"This Was A SAD DAY For Mainstream Media & Everyone Else Who Took Pride In Beating Up On A 81yr Old Man. Who Had A Speech Impediment/Stuttering Disorder," Plies wrote on the app. "Y'all Hoped It Never Ended. Y'all Treated Him Like The Convicted Felon & Treated The Convicted Felon Like He Was The President!"

He later responded to Trump's posts on Truth Social in the wake of the news. "What I Told U He’s Scared Shitless!!" Plies said. "He's A Unconfident, Pathological Liar. Who ONLY Experience Victories When He Manipulates The System (I.E SCOTUS & Judge Cannon). He Has To Lie & Sell U An Illusion In Hopes U Believe In Him!! He Only Wins When It's Handle To Him! Comey 2016!"

In a separate tweet, Plies also wanted Harris to come out to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the DNC. "@KamalaHarris We Better Come Out To That 'Not Like Us' @ The Democratic National Convention!!!!" he tweeted.

Recently, Plies made headlines for accusing Trump of staging his assassination attempt earlier this month. The "Please Excuse My Hands" spitter, who has been public with his criticisms toward Trump, penned on Twitter, "Bruh Fakin Being Shot Tryin To Win An Election!!! This S**t Crazy!!! He's Gone Reality Crazy!!! Bruh Cut His Ear Jumping On The Ground!!! Cut This S**t Out!!!!"

Back in August, the rapper roasted the former POTUS' mugshot after the former president surrendered at Fulton County Jail. "The Look U Give When U Been Yelling Lock Her Up & The Biden Crime Family .. But U The B***h Thats Really The Criminal!!!! U Can Fool Everybody But God!!!! #Plies #IGotMotion," he joked.