Miranda Lambert Previews Song 'Alimony' After Husband Brendan McLoughlin's PDA Scandal

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert apparently made new music following a drama involving Brendan McLoughlin. After her husband's PDA scandal with other women, the "Heart Like Mine" hitmaker previewed a song titled "Alimony".

On Saturday, July 20, the 40-year-old country music singer offered social media users a glimpse of her unreleased track. Making use of her Instagram and TikTok pages, she uploaded a video featuring a snippet of the song.

In the recording, "The House That Built Me" songstress could be heard singing, "If you start stepping out/ Only one thing can console me/ If you're gonna leave me in San Antone/ Remember the alimony."

In the short clip itself, Miranda was documented showing off her skills in dancing. While placing her hand on her waist and carrying a can of drink, she moved her legs and feet. She looked cheerful as she flashed her radiant big smile.

Miranda opted to wear a skin-tight black tee that came with two short sleeves and colorful graphics on its front side. She paired the top with a blue denim mini skirt that was short enough to expose her thighs.

The "Wranglers" singer completed the look with a pair of white-and-blue high boots, earrings, a light blue cowgirl hat, matching stone necklace and brown belt. In addition, her long blonde tresses cascaded down her back.

The video also features who appeared to be her friends. Along with the footage, Miranda wrote in the caption of the posts, "UNRELEASED SONG 'ALIMONY 'If you're gonna leave me in San Antone...remember the alimony."

The posts came around one month after a controversial video showing Miranda's husband dancing closely with a brunette woman at Casa Rosa, Miranda's Nashville bar, went viral. Another clip from the same night showed him in a deep conversation with a blonde woman who had her hands on his face. After the video went viral, one of the women involved in the viral video stressed that their interaction with Brendan was entirely "innocent."

Most recently, Miranda has reunited with Brendan. On Thursday, July 18, she posted a series of photos, including one featuring her husband. "Tell me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas," she captioned the pictures.