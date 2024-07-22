 
Miranda Lambert Previews Song 'Alimony' After Husband Brendan McLoughlin's PDA Scandal
Instagram
Music

Around one month after her husband's PDA scandal with other women, the 'Heart Like Mine' hitmaker teases an unreleased song about someone leaving her 'in San Antone.'

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert apparently made new music following a drama involving Brendan McLoughlin. After her husband's PDA scandal with other women, the "Heart Like Mine" hitmaker previewed a song titled "Alimony".

On Saturday, July 20, the 40-year-old country music singer offered social media users a glimpse of her unreleased track. Making use of her Instagram and TikTok pages, she uploaded a video featuring a snippet of the song.

In the recording, "The House That Built Me" songstress could be heard singing, "If you start stepping out/ Only one thing can console me/ If you're gonna leave me in San Antone/ Remember the alimony."

In the short clip itself, Miranda was documented showing off her skills in dancing. While placing her hand on her waist and carrying a can of drink, she moved her legs and feet. She looked cheerful as she flashed her radiant big smile.

Miranda opted to wear a skin-tight black tee that came with two short sleeves and colorful graphics on its front side. She paired the top with a blue denim mini skirt that was short enough to expose her thighs.

  Editors' Pick

The "Wranglers" singer completed the look with a pair of white-and-blue high boots, earrings, a light blue cowgirl hat, matching stone necklace and brown belt. In addition, her long blonde tresses cascaded down her back.

The video also features who appeared to be her friends. Along with the footage, Miranda wrote in the caption of the posts, "UNRELEASED SONG 'ALIMONY 'If you're gonna leave me in San Antone...remember the alimony."

The posts came around one month after a controversial video showing Miranda's husband dancing closely with a brunette woman at Casa Rosa, Miranda's Nashville bar, went viral. Another clip from the same night showed him in a deep conversation with a blonde woman who had her hands on his face. After the video went viral, one of the women involved in the viral video stressed that their interaction with Brendan was entirely "innocent."

Most recently, Miranda has reunited with Brendan. On Thursday, July 18, she posted a series of photos, including one featuring her husband. "Tell me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas," she captioned the pictures.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Miranda Lambert Responds to 'Mean Tweets' Ahead of Opening Gig at Morgan Wallen's Tour

Miranda Lambert Responds to 'Mean Tweets' Ahead of Opening Gig at Morgan Wallen's Tour

Miranda Lambert Raises Over $200K for LA Wildfire Animal Relief

Miranda Lambert Raises Over $200K for LA Wildfire Animal Relief

CMAs 2024: Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Turn Red Carpet Into Date Night

CMAs 2024: Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Turn Red Carpet Into Date Night

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan Avoid Booze as They Prioritize Baby-Making

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan Avoid Booze as They Prioritize Baby-Making

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo