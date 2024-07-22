'Glee' Star Amber Riley Asks Fans to Stop Begging for Money on DMs

AceShowbiz - Amber Riley has had enough. Over the weekend, the former star of "Glee" took to her Instagram account to ask her followers to stop sending her DMs for money.

"Stay out my DM's asking me for money," the 38-year-old actress wrote on Instagram Stories. She added, "The flood of begging I've been getting is crazy. Inflation is real and our business is coming off of TWO strikes."

The Mercedes Jones depicter on the popular series went on noting, "I give weekly to families of Gaza and toward relief in Congo because they are really in need, but yall in my DM's asking to give toward your car and tuition. The most you get is thoughts and prayers for now." Concluding her message, Amber wrote, "I hope you find what you need, but it ain't here."

On the other hand, it's been years since "Glee" ended after six seasons. Despite that, Amber previously admitted that the show is a big part of her life. "It's amazing," Amber told E! News on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet back on April 7. "First of all, I gained a family. I gained an education in film, set and music. It's the reason why I love many different genres of music now."

"I have such a wide vocabulary of things that I love and can sing because of the show," the "Single Black Female" actress added. "It was like theater training but times a million."

At the event, Amber served as the presenter. She was also nominated for CMT Performance of the Year for her song "R.E.S.P.E.C.T.", though she failed to take home the award. "I lost, but Jelly Roll won, so I'm happy for that because I love Jelly Roll," so she wrote on Instagram Stories.