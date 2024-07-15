Plies Accuses Donald Trump of Fabricating His Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Plies is still vocal about being a Donald Trump hater despite the shooting at the latter's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Upon learning of the ordeal, the "Please Excuse My Hands" spitter accused him of fabricating the assassination attempt.

"Bruh Fakin Being Shot Tryin To Win An Election!!! This S**t Crazy!!! He's Gone Reality Crazy!!! the emcee fumed on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, July 13. "Bruh Cut His Ear Jumping On The Ground!!! Cut This S**t Out!!!!"

Some people co-signed Plies' statements. One person in particular wrote underneath The Neighborhood Talk's repost, "Everyone knows this was calculated!" Another wrote, "He not lying. NOT A BULLET TOUCHED THIS MAN." A third joined in, "Condolences to the victims family, but this was clearly staged!"

Back in August 2023, Plies made fun of Trump after the former president surrendered at Fulton County Jail. "Will Not Be Referring To Donald J Trump By His Name Anymore!!! From Here On Out I Will Be Referring To Him As 'Inmate P01135809,' " he tweeted at the time, adding shrugging and rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Earlier that day, Plies roasted Trump's mugshot. Along with a photo of the former president, the rapper stated, "The Look U Give When U Been Yelling Lock Her Up & The Biden Crime Family .. But U The B***h Thats Really The Criminal!!!! U Can Fool Everybody But God!!!! #Plies #IGotMotion."

Trump got shot in the ear when speaking in Butler. Of the incident, he detailed, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

The attacker is confirmed to be deceased. One spectator was killed, while two other spectators were critically injured.