Ben Affleck's Child Joyful on Shopping Spree With Mom Jennifer Garner Amid Dad's Marital Woes

AceShowbiz - Seraphina Rose apparently is living her best life. The child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's looked joyful during a shopping spree with their actress mother amid their father's marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.

On Saturday, July 20, the 15-year-old, who has officially adopted the new name Fin, was out and about in Brentwood, California. In a series of pictures that made their rounds online, it could be seen that they was having a blast while shopping with their 52-year-old mother.

Throughout the day out, Seraphina and Garner looked in good spirits. One of the photos captured Seraphina excitedly striking a pose in front of Garner, who was taking a photo of her child with her smartphone. In the meantime, Seraphina apparently was flashing her radiant smile while carrying two big shopping bags, one of which read, "Vicente Foods."

For the shopping spree, Seraphina decided to wear a comfy outfit, including a pair of long red pajama pants. They completed the look with a short-sleeved white tee, which came with a high neck design, and a pair of navy shoes.

Seraphina also put on a necklace, which featured a pendant on its end, and a black wrist watch. In addition, they embraced their dark-colored buzzcut, which they debuted in February when they was with their mother.

As for Garner, the "13 Going on 30" actress, whose long brown hair was styled in a sleek ponytail, went with a casual sporty ensemble. She flaunted her fit physique in a short-sleeved navy blue tee and a pair of matching leggings. She also donned a pair of colorful sneakers and black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the harsh direct sunlight.

The fun outing came amid Affleck's marital woes with his wife Jennifer Lopez. Since the shocking news about his marriage began swirling in May, Affleck has stepped out without the "On the Floor" hitmaker several times. On some days, he even ditched his wedding ring. Most recently, he apparently did not attend Lopez' 55th birthday party in the Hamptons.