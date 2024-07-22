Disco Icon Evelyn Thomas Passes Away at 70

AceShowbiz - Evelyn Thomas, the legendary vocalist who helped define the hi-NRG dance music scene of the 1980s, has passed away. The news was confirmed by her longtime producer and mentor, Ian Levine, on social media.

Born on August 22, 1953, in Chicago, Thomas caught the attention of the music industry when Levine discovered her in 1975. Her debut single, "Weak Spot", became her first chart success, reaching No. 26 on the U.K. Singles Chart in 1976. This early triumph led to an appearance on the influential British music show Top of the Pops.

Thomas's career exploded with the release of "High Energy" in 1984. The track topped the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart and reached No. 85 on the Billboard Hot 100. Co-written by Levine and Fiachra Trench, it became a defining moment in the emerging hi-NRG genre. Thomas's powerful four-octave range and emotive delivery set her apart in the dance music scene.

Following the success of "High Energy", Thomas continued to make her mark on the charts with "Reflections" (No. 18 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart) and "How Many Hearts" (No. 11). These tracks featured on her final studio album, "Standing at the Crossroads" (1986).

In recent months, Thomas reached out to Levine, aware of her declining health. Levine and Trench composed a final song for her titled "Inspirational," which her daughter, recording artist YaYa Diamond, intends to record as a tribute to her mother's legacy.

Thomas died in Port Charlotte, Florida, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her legacy as a disco and dance music icon will continue to inspire countless fans around the world.