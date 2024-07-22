David Foster and Wife Katharine McPhee Attend Bash in Italy After Fat-Shaming Comment

AceShowbiz - David Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee are seemingly unfazed by criticism over his past comment on his wife's appearance. The couple was pictured looking stylish while attending the Fab Thirties event in Forte dei Marmi, Italy on Sunday, July 21.

The famed Canadian record producer looked dapper in a white dress shirt and black pants. He additionally had a cream tuxedo jacket in his hand as he completed his look with a classy black bow tie.

As for Katharine, the "American Idol" alum stunned in a black sequin dress that she paired with a black belt that cinched in her waist. The singer wore strappy black sandal heels while her brunette tresses were pulled into a chic ponytail.

In one snap, David was pictured resting his arm on Katharine's waist as she showed a happy smile. Other celebrities among the party-goers included Kate Beckinsale and Shania Twain.

David and Katharine's outing came after David faced backlash for his fat-shaming comment about his wife. In a video that recently went viral, Katharine reflected on how she and David met nearly 18 years ago. The singer said she was a "little chubby and cheerful contestant on 'American Idol'," pointing to a picture from season 5 in 2006.

David then casually responded, "Oh, yeah - you were fat." Defending herself, Katharine said, "I was a little chubby, OK? I was just young."

Internet users were not happy over David's dismissive comments. Some fans labeled him as a "shallow little man," with others accusing him of being "totally ignorant" and "disrespectful."

"Bad enough she called herself chubby, but then I nearly threw my phone," one said. Another added, "I wonder what he says and how he treats her in private if he can be so bold and disrespectful in public."