Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Sport Stylish Outfits for Date Night in New York City

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently showcased their iconic style during a night out in New York City. Rocky wore a sharp navy blue suit with dark shades, while Rihanna opted for a satiny button-up top, distressed jeans, sparkly silver accessories and a braided updo.

Their date night comes on the heels of several significant events. Earlier this month, they debuted matching "1988" tattoos, marking the year of their birth. Rihanna also expressed her desire to expand their family with more children, although she clarified that she is not pregnant at the moment.

The couple, who have been together since 2020, share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. They have also shared the spotlight with their children, who recently starred in modeling campaigns for Savage x Fenty and Bottega Veneta.

On another stylish date night, Rihanna sported a zebra print outfit, silver accessories, and a New York Yankees cap. A$AP Rocky complemented her with a black shirt, pants, and shoes, as well as a red tie and sunglasses.

The couple's outings highlight their unwavering bond and fashion sense. They have upcoming musical releases, with A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" album expected on August 30 and Rihanna's Fenty Hair project also in the works.