Eminem's Album 'Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)' Debuts Atop Billboard 200 Chart

AceShowbiz - Eminem's latest album has pushed down Taylor Swift's record "The Tortured Poets Department" on the Billboard 200 chart. One week following its release, "The Real Slim Shady" rapper's "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)" debuts atop the tally.

The 51-year-old hip-hop artist earns his 11th No. 1 album on the chart with his latest record that was released on July 12. In the chart dated July 27, the set earns 281,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending July 18, according to Luminate.

Billboard reports that the album's SEA units comprise 164,500 or equaling 220.08 million on-demand official streams of all 19 tracks in the record. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 114,000, which are "all from digital downloads" as "it wasn't available as a physical album," and TEA units comprise 2,500.

Debuting at No. 2 is ENHYPEN's album "Romance: Untold", which earns 124,000 equivalent album units. As for Zach Bryan's "The Great American Bar Scene", it slightly falls to No. 3 from No. 2 with 88,000 equivalent album units earned. Similarly, Taylor's "The Tortured Poets Department", which spent 12 weeks straight atop the tally, is pushed down to No. 4 from No. 1 as it earns 82,000 equivalent album units.

Following "TTPD" is Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time", which slips to No. 5 from No. 3 after earning 66,000 equivalent album units. Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" drops to No. 6 from No. 4 with 57,000 equivalent album units. Furthermore, Chappell Roan's "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" descends to No. 7 from No. 5 with 54,000 equivalent album units.

Entering at No. 8 is Clairo's "Charm" that becomes her highest-charting album ever and first top 10 as it earns 47,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Megan Moroney earns her first top 10-charting set as "Am I Okay?" lands at No. 9 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned. Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" falls to No. 10 from No. 7 after earning 40,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: