 
Bella Hadid Plans to Sue Adidas Over Munich Olympics-Themed Shoe Campaign
The model, who fronted a campaign promoting a retro sneaker that referenced the 1972 Summer Olympic Games, reportedly is readying to sue the company for their lack of public accountability.

  • Jul 21, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid wasn't too pleased with her feature on Adidas' recent ad. The model, who fronted a campaign promoting a retro sneaker that referenced the 1972 Summer Olympic Games, reportedly is readying to sue the company.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old has hired lawyers to launch a legal action against the shoe giant. Sources told the publication that the catwalk beauty was "upset the company would put out a campaign that would associate anyone with a tragedy like the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Olympics," where a Palestinian group called Black September killed 11 athletes.

Bella, who is reportedly still under contract with Adidas, allegedly didn't know what she was getting herself into when she made the deal. Now that the company had pulled the ads in the wake of the backlash, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid plans to sue them for their lack of public accountability.

Adidas was slammed by the pro-Israel American Jewish Committee for choosing Bella as the face of the campaign. For the record, the daughter of Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid has been a vocal critic of Israel amid the genocide in Gaza and used her platform to voice her support for Palestine.

In response, Adidas issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter. "The adidas Originals SL72 campaign unites a broad range of partners to celebrate our lightweight running shoe, designed more than 50 years ago and worn in sport and culture around the world," a spokesperson for the company wrote.

"We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events - though these are completely unintentional - and we apologize for any upset or distress caused," they claimed. "As a result we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."

