Adidas Insists Upsetting Bella Hadid Ad Is 'Unintentional' After Backlash From Israel

AceShowbiz - Adidas is revising its marketing plans after facing backlash for an ad featuring Bella Hadid. The shoe giant has apologized after it was criticized for using the model for an advertising campaign promoting a retro sneaker referencing the 1972 Summer Olympic Games.

The ad campaign was launched coincidentally with the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Games, where 12 Israel coaches and athletes were killed by Palestinian terrorists. This is where things get tricky as Bella, whose father Mohamed Hadid is a Palestinian, has been a vocal critic of Israel amid the war in Gaza and used her platform to voice her support for Palestine.

The pro-Israel American Jewish Committee took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam Adidas for choosing Bella as the face of the campaign. ".@Adidas recently launched a new campaign for their shoes to highlight the 1972 Munich Olympics. Eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics," it posted on Wednesday, July 17.

"Guess who the face of their campaign is? Bella Hadid, a half-Palestinian model who has a history of spreading antisemitism and calling for violence against Israelis and Jews," the organization added, before demanding an explanation from the Germany athletic apparel company, "She and her father frequently promote blood libels and antisemitic conspiracies against Jews. @Adidas, any comment?"

The pro-Israel American Jewish Committee slammed Adidas over its retro sneaker ad featuring Bella Hadid.

Adidas later issued a statement on Thursday. "The adidas Originals SL72 campaign unites a broad range of partners to celebrate our lightweight running shoe, designed more than 50 years ago and worn in sport and culture around the world," a spokesperson for the company wrote.

"We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events - though these are completely unintentional - and we apologize for any upset or distress caused," they claimed. "As a result we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."

Bella has drawn the ire of pro-Israel activists after she condemned "terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere" following the the October 7, 2023 attacks in the Gaza strip. "My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth," she wrote on social media.

The 27-year-old continued, "I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of Oct. 7. Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere. Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart, that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike."

Bella and her sister Gigi Hadid have donated $1 million to Palestinian aid agencies during the Israel-Hamas war.