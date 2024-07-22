Kevin Feige Confirms Director Jon Watts Won't Return for 'Spider-Man 4'

AceShowbiz - Jon Watts, renowned for directing the recent "Spider-Man" trilogy, including "Homecoming", "Far From Home", and "No Way Home", will not be returning for the fourth installment. This comes as a disappointment to many, especially since Watts delivered three critically acclaimed films that rejuvenated the Spider-Man franchise.

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, "We love Jon. Jon did three of the best Spider-Man films ever for us. He's got lots of things going on now. So we'll probably be looking for somebody else, just because he's busy."

Watts' decision seems rooted in his bustling schedule, with upcoming projects like "Wolfs", starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and the highly anticipated "Star Wars" series on Disney+, "Skeleton Crew". Despite his departure from the Spider-Man series, his career continues to ascend, cementing his place among Hollywood's most sought-after directors.

The absence of Watts opens the door for potential successors. Names circulating the rumor mill include Justin Lin, known for the "Fast & Furious" series, Drew Goddard of "The Cabin in the Woods" fame, and, intriguingly, Sam Raimi, who directed the original "Spider-Man" trilogy from 2002 to 2007.

Additionally, TV directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, recognized for their work on "Ms. Marvel" and the "Bad Boys" franchise, are also in contention. However, as Feige indicated, "These rumors remain unverified at this point."

Meanwhile, the script for "Spider-Man 4" is making headway. Feige said the film is on track despite the director change, suggesting that a draft is expected to be submitted soon, with finalization anticipated by year-end. "Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon,"

Fans can look forward to a storyline that delves deeper into Peter Parker's struggles post-"No Way Home". The next film will depict a solitary, financially challenged Spider-Man endeavoring to navigate a world without the support of his former allies or the mentorship of Iron Man. Expectations are high, with rumors suggesting the inclusion of characters like Black Cat, Daredevil, Kingpin, and Ant-Man.

While a confirmed release date is yet to be announced, projections point to a 2026 premiere. As the search for a new director continues, one thing remains certain: the excitement surrounding Spider-Man's return is palpable. With a rich line-up of characters and a promising storyline, "Spider-Man 4" is poised to captivate audiences just as its predecessors did.