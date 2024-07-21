Tyga Fumes After a Woman Claimed They Were Partying in Hot Tub When She Was 13 Years Old

AceShowbiz - Tyga has vehemently denied new wild allegations leveled at him. Having been accused of partying with a woman in a hot tub when she was just 13 years old, the "Taste" rapper took to social media to shut down her claims.

The 34-year-old emcee responded to the woman's claims via X, formerly Twitter. On Saturday, July 20, he quote-retweeted a video wherein the woman recalled an alleged story of him joining her in a hot tub after she snuck into a party many years ago.

In response, Tyga wrote in one post, "Mfs crashin out for content.. Lying a** b**h." He went on to note in a follow-up tweet, "Back to the [money bag emoji]."

Tyga's replies backfired though, as one person wrote underneath The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram re-post, "N***a was in his 20 dating a 16 year old, you not beating those allegations." Another opined, "She ain't lying. You were at [Kylie Jenner]'s 18th birthday party grinning from ear to ear when y’all could finally go public. Please!"

The criticism didn't stop there. More came forward by stating, "This is too random and too spontaneous for this to just be a straight up lie. Plus he responded too quick. But I highly doubt he remembers everyone he's ever been in a hot tub with and also where were her parents."

Tyga and Kylie dated on and off for two years before officially breaking up in April 2017. The "Freaky Deaky" spitter was 24 when rumors began swirling that he was romancing the then-18-year-old in the fall of 2014.

The former couple went official with their romance when she turned 18, with the rhymer giving the cosmetic mogul a Ferrari for her birthday that year. "The Kardashians" star later moved on with Travis Scott (II), with whom she shares two kids together.