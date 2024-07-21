John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Fuel Romance Rumors with Latest Dinner Date in West Hollywood

AceShowbiz - John Mayer, known for his hits like "Gravity" and "Your Body Is a Wonderland," was seen having dinner with "Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club. The sighting comes shortly after Mayer publicly expressed his desire for marriage on Kelly Rizzo's "Comfort Food" podcast.

Mayer donned a stylish black blazer adorned with palms and tropical yellow flowers, paired with dark jeans, for the night out. Shipka looked radiant in a simple black blouse, her sandy blonde hair worn down, and she wore natural glam makeup, flashing a smile as she left the establishment.

Despite arriving and leaving separately, the two appeared in good spirits while waiting for the valet. Their age difference of 23 years has not gone unnoticed, and they've been the subject of on-and-off romance rumors since 2022. They've been spotted together on various occasions throughout Southern California and were even seen in Tokyo, Japan, earlier this year.

Mayer, who has previously dated high-profile celebrities such as Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, openly discussed his views on marriage in January this year. He emphasized his strong desire to settle down, saying, "People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married."

Mayer added that he has a "reliability kink," meaning he finds it attractive when his partners depend on him. "I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me," he said.

Shipka, known for her roles in "Mad Men" and Netflix's "Sabrina," was last linked to filmmaker Christian Coppola, part of the renowned Coppola family. She recently starred in the horror-mystery film "Longlegs" alongside Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage and had an appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The dinner date at San Vicente Bungalows has once again put the spotlight on Mayer and Shipka's possible romantic involvement, as fans and media continue to speculate about their relationship status. Despite the ongoing rumors, both have maintained a relatively low profile, focusing on their respective careers.