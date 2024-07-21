 
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Fuel Romance Rumors with Latest Dinner Date in West Hollywood
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' hitmaker was spotted stepping out for a late-night dinner in West Hollywood with Kierna Shipka, fueling ongoing romance rumors between the two.

  • Jul 21, 2024

AceShowbiz - John Mayer, known for his hits like "Gravity" and "Your Body Is a Wonderland," was seen having dinner with "Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club. The sighting comes shortly after Mayer publicly expressed his desire for marriage on Kelly Rizzo's "Comfort Food" podcast.

Mayer donned a stylish black blazer adorned with palms and tropical yellow flowers, paired with dark jeans, for the night out. Shipka looked radiant in a simple black blouse, her sandy blonde hair worn down, and she wore natural glam makeup, flashing a smile as she left the establishment.

Despite arriving and leaving separately, the two appeared in good spirits while waiting for the valet. Their age difference of 23 years has not gone unnoticed, and they've been the subject of on-and-off romance rumors since 2022. They've been spotted together on various occasions throughout Southern California and were even seen in Tokyo, Japan, earlier this year.

  Editors' Pick

Mayer, who has previously dated high-profile celebrities such as Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, openly discussed his views on marriage in January this year. He emphasized his strong desire to settle down, saying, "People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married."

Mayer added that he has a "reliability kink," meaning he finds it attractive when his partners depend on him. "I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me," he said.

Shipka, known for her roles in "Mad Men" and Netflix's "Sabrina," was last linked to filmmaker Christian Coppola, part of the renowned Coppola family. She recently starred in the horror-mystery film "Longlegs" alongside Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage and had an appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The dinner date at San Vicente Bungalows has once again put the spotlight on Mayer and Shipka's possible romantic involvement, as fans and media continue to speculate about their relationship status. Despite the ongoing rumors, both have maintained a relatively low profile, focusing on their respective careers.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
John Mayer Teams Up With Director McG to Purchase Historic Henson Studios for $60M

John Mayer Teams Up With Director McG to Purchase Historic Henson Studios for $60M

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Fuel Romance Rumors With a New Date in L.A.

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Fuel Romance Rumors With a New Date in L.A.

John Mayer Injures His Finger Amid Las Vegas Residency

John Mayer Injures His Finger Amid Las Vegas Residency

John Mayer 'Stunned' by Zach Bryan's 'Powerful' Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'

John Mayer 'Stunned' by Zach Bryan's 'Powerful' Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo