John Mayer Injures His Finger Amid Las Vegas Residency

AceShowbiz - John Mayer, the renowned guitarist, has found himself in a challenging situation after injuring his left index finger in a truck door mishap. This finger, which he referred to as the "team captain" of his fretting hand, plays a critical role in his guitar performance.

The 46-year-old musician shared this news on Instagram on August 1, expressing his initial worry, "Last Thursday I injured my left index finger (truck door), and the first thing that went through my mind was 'really need that finger in a week.' "

Mayer is currently in the final weeks of his residency with the Grateful Dead cover band, Dead & Company, in Las Vegas. The residency, titled "Dead Forever", is taking place at the immersive Las Vegas Sphere.

Despite the injury, Mayer has shown remarkable resilience. He mentioned in his social media update, "In the meantime, I have spent every day practicing guitar using the other three fingers and I think I have it sounding pretty good!"

The news of his injury garnered a wave of supportive comments from friends and fans alike. Interestingly, one fan pointed out that the injury occurred on the same day as the birthday of Jerry Garcia, the legendary Grateful Dead singer and guitarist who also famously had a missing finger.

Musician Scarlett de la Torre noted, "It's Jerry's bday today and since you're channeling his spirit, it's only fitting that you have a missing finger." Sammy Hagar, Van Halen singer and Mayer's close friend, commented, "Oh my goodness, [John] I would be stressed out if something happened to my vocal cords. But I must admit you could probably play better than most with only three fingers! What a trooper."

Despite this setback, Mayer did not let the injury stop him from taking the stage. He performed as scheduled, reaffirming his commitment to the Fans and the music. "I've always felt like every part of me belongs to these shows, and it's my responsibility to return to the stage each night without screwing up the equipment, and I'm sorry for the misadventure here," Mayer wrote. "The power of the music and the love for these shows will prevail! See ya tonight ♥."

The "Dead Forever" residency at the Las Vegas Sphere has been praised for its innovative use of the venue's state-of-the-art audio and visual capabilities. Mayer has expressed how much he enjoys performing at the Sphere, emphasizing how it has "established overnight a new big league" for live music venues.

The residency is scheduled to conclude soon with shows on August 8, 9, and 10. Fans are eagerly anticipating these final performances, showcasing Mayer's undying dedication to his craft, even in the face of physical adversity.