Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dishes on 'Difficult' Parenting After Welcoming Baby No. 3 With Peta Murgatroyd

AceShowbiz - Maksim Chmerkovskiy is providing a refreshingly honest look into the chaotic yet fulfilling world of parenting, as he navigates life with his wife Peta Murgatroyd and their three children.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, now 44, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 20, to give an update on his bustling family of five. Walking alongside his son Rio, Chmerkovskiy began the video on a candid note, expressing, "You guys were wondering what it's like. It's uh... interesting. It's difficult."

As he signaled towards Rio, the father of three stated, "This one is more mine. The new one is attached to Peta, literally and figuratively," referring to their newborn, Milan. He continued, "And the 7-year-old sort of belongs to himself at the moment," explaining the independent streak of their oldest child, Shai.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy gets real about parenting

Chmerkovskiy, a devoted dad, shared his reflections on the different stages of parenting. "I look at [Shai] and I'm like, 'Damn, I miss the days when he was a baby.' And then I turn around and I got a baby."

Pointing to Rio, he remarked, "But this one, we're like, 'Oh my God, he's so big. Look at how big he's already gotten. Remember when he was just a little tiny 1-week-old?' " His musings on the fleeting nature of childhood were evident as he added, "And then bam, there's a tiny 1-week old right next to him. So, at the moment, we get to enjoy both sides of it."

Despite the joy, the reality of parenting three children has its challenges. In another clip, Chmerkovskiy candidly confessed, "We're also exhausted and my shoulder is stuck. It's called frozen shoulder. But it's okay." He humorously ended his update by mentioning Rio's early wake-up call at 6:15 a.m., which thwarted any chance of sleeping in.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd celebrated Milan's birth with a joint Instagram post on Friday, July 12. The photo featured Murgatroyd cradling the newborn in a hospital bed, captioned, "He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!"

"Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push! Also thank you all for the beautiful messages we have been receiving. Means a lot and very much appreciated #madeinPeta #threepeat."

The candid insights shared by Chmerkovskiy offer a relatable glimpse into the unpredictable, often overwhelming, but equally rewarding journey of raising children.