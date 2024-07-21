 
Demi Moore Celebrates Daughter Scout Willis' 33rd Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute
Actress Demi Moore takes to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to her daughter Scout on her 33rd birthday, highlighting the strong bond within their blended family.

  • Jul 21, 2024

AceShowbiz - Demi Moore has expressed her love and admiration for her daughter Scout Willis on her 33rd birthday. On Instagram, the "Ghost" star shared a heartfelt tribute to her middle child.

"My sweet angel @scoutlaruewillis, Happy Happy Birthday!" Moore began the caption alongside a carousel of photos. "I am so privileged to be your mother, and so grateful to share this journey of life with you."

Moore celebrated Scout's intelligence, spirit, and the bond they share. "The best is yet to come, and I am so excited to see the magic that unfolds for you! I love you!"

The photos captured various moments of Scout's life, including her posing stylishly in a white dress, goofing around in a Halloween T-shirt, and practicing her gymnastics.

Despite her divorce from Bruce Willis, Scout's father, in 2000, Moore has maintained a close relationship with her ex-husband. Bruce and Moore also share two other daughters, Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis.

In 2022, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia, affecting his cognitive abilities. Since then, Moore and her daughters have been supportive of their extended family.

In June, Scout, Moore, and Tallulah attended Mabel Ray Willis's elementary school graduation, where they posed with Mabel and Emma Heming Willis, Bruce's wife. Emma shared the photo on Instagram, highlighting the blended family's close bond.

