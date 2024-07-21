August Alsina Has Savage Response After Being Called Unattractive

AceShowbiz - August Alsina remained unbothered by negative comments from online trolls. The singer even shared a savage response to one user who called him unattractive.

The 31-year-old was forced to deal with the hater after sharing some photos of himself on X, formerly Twitter. One person quote-retweeted the post, writing, "I don't find him attractive anymore." In response, the musician wrote back, "Yayyy for me."

It wasn't all hate after all. August reposted tweets from female fans who gushed over his look, with one writing, "this man just keeps getting finer EVERY SINGLE DAMN DAY." A different individual raved, "My jaw is ready whenever you are."

A third penned, "handsome squidward still love you august." Someone else echoed the sentiment, "N***a look like beautiful squidward." The other person left a flirty remark, "August got those rideable Lips."

Stll, some people weren't having it why those fans were "lusting after a man who likes men." For the record, the R&B artist shared an NSFW tweet about his relationship with his boyfriend Zu back in November 2022.

Prior to that, August gushed about finding "a love that feels limitless" on VH1's "The Surreal Life". He said on the reality show, "I would like a love that feels limitless... And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way."

"I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing," August, who famously had an entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith in the past, continued. "I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like."

A man, who has been identified as Zu, then entered the frame and sat down next to August. The two said "I love you" while sharing an embrace in front of the camera.