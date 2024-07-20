 
Rapper Blxst Unleashes Video of Home Robbery, Asks Fans to Pray for His Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Matthew Dean Burdette, wasn't home when three men invaded his house in the Los Angeles area and snatched a bunch of his shoes.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blxst is another celebrity to have fallen victim to a home robbery. Sharing a video from the break-in at his Los Angeles home, the "I Need Your Love" rapper asked his online devotees to pray for his children.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Matthew Dean Burdette, posted the footage on Instagram on Friday, July 19. In the clip, three men could be seen smashing the emcee's patio door before entering his residence.

While Blxst wasn't home, his kids and a nanny were present at the time of the incident, according to TMZ. It was the reason why the culprits, who snatched a bunch of the MC's shoes, ran out shortly after by climbing the wall in the backyard.

"The level of strength it take to not crash out rn smh," he lamented in his caption. "Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4am saying 'I think bad guys are in the house.' "

  Editors' Pick

Blxst added, "Words can't express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys." He added, "God know my heart… why play with mine?"

"I take pride in being humble and pure but to be honest idk who to trust. I'm just glad my family good overall. Thank GOD I'm in position to go to war and willing to die behind mine," he continued. "PRAY FOR MY FAMILY."

The post has since been flooded with comments from fans. One in particular wrote, "Bro so sorry to see this. Sending Prayers and protection your way." Another penned, "Ugh so gutted to see this, the poor kids. Sending you all love."

"This is insane, so sorry bro, love to you and the fam," a third chimed in. Artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Busta Rhymes, Pusha T and Zoe Osama also sent prayers in the comments section.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Blxst Reveals Dates for 'I'll Always Come Find You' Fall Tour

Blxst Reveals Dates for 'I'll Always Come Find You' Fall Tour

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo