Rapper Blxst Unleashes Video of Home Robbery, Asks Fans to Pray for His Kids

AceShowbiz - Blxst is another celebrity to have fallen victim to a home robbery. Sharing a video from the break-in at his Los Angeles home, the "I Need Your Love" rapper asked his online devotees to pray for his children.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Matthew Dean Burdette, posted the footage on Instagram on Friday, July 19. In the clip, three men could be seen smashing the emcee's patio door before entering his residence.

While Blxst wasn't home, his kids and a nanny were present at the time of the incident, according to TMZ. It was the reason why the culprits, who snatched a bunch of the MC's shoes, ran out shortly after by climbing the wall in the backyard.

"The level of strength it take to not crash out rn smh," he lamented in his caption. "Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4am saying 'I think bad guys are in the house.' "

Blxst added, "Words can't express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys." He added, "God know my heart… why play with mine?"

"I take pride in being humble and pure but to be honest idk who to trust. I'm just glad my family good overall. Thank GOD I'm in position to go to war and willing to die behind mine," he continued. "PRAY FOR MY FAMILY."

The post has since been flooded with comments from fans. One in particular wrote, "Bro so sorry to see this. Sending Prayers and protection your way." Another penned, "Ugh so gutted to see this, the poor kids. Sending you all love."

"This is insane, so sorry bro, love to you and the fam," a third chimed in. Artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Busta Rhymes, Pusha T and Zoe Osama also sent prayers in the comments section.