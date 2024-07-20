Childish Gambino Appears to Take a Swipe at Joe Budden on 'Bando Stone and The New World' Single

AceShowbiz - Childish Gambino a.k.a. Donald Glover seemingly targeted some famous names in the rap game with his latest album, "Bando Stone & The New World". Released on Friday, July 19, the new studio record has one song titled, "Survive" ft. Chloe Bailey, which appears to be a Joe Budden diss track.

On the tune, the "Atlanta" star/creator appeared to refer to Joe's past rap career and pivot to podcasting. "They in the minor leagues, but I'm pro-black/ I bet he hate his mom, how you know that?/ You got a podcast 'cause you can't rap/ You on some Fresh and Fit s**t, talking body counts/ I count a body every time I'm on tracks," he spits.

Joe famously retired from rapping in 2018. Since then, the former emcee often angered many hip-hip artists with his outspoken opinions on "The Joe Budden Podcast". Among those whom Joe criticized the most was Drake and Cardi B.

Meanwhile, Donald's beef with Joe most likely started after the latter weighed in on the actor's interview last year. Joe poked fun at Donald's confession that his hit single "This Is America" started out as a Drake diss.

"If those two have a parody-off, now I'm in. If they have a skit-off - 'cause they both are talented in that regard," Joe said, before stating, "Drake'll smoke that n***a's boots. Drake'll smoke that n***a's f**king muffin."

"Watch when he hosted the ESPYs. Watch his appearance on SNL," the podcaster went on. "Watch his appearance in the Lil Dicky s**t. The Chris Brown video."

"Bando Stone & The New World" serves as Donald's final album under Childish Gambino moniker. The 17-track set boasts a diverse range of guest artists, including Amaarae, Chloe, Flo Milli, Jorja Smith, John Legend, Foushee, Khruangbin and [c=Yeat.