 
Childish Gambino Appears to Take a Swipe at Joe Budden on 'Bando Stone and The New World' Single
AceShowbiz
Music

Gambino's beef with Joe most likely started after the latter weighed in on the actor's interview last year, in which the podcaster claimed that Drake would defeat Gambino in a rap battle.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Childish Gambino a.k.a. Donald Glover seemingly targeted some famous names in the rap game with his latest album, "Bando Stone & The New World". Released on Friday, July 19, the new studio record has one song titled, "Survive" ft. Chloe Bailey, which appears to be a Joe Budden diss track.

On the tune, the "Atlanta" star/creator appeared to refer to Joe's past rap career and pivot to podcasting. "They in the minor leagues, but I'm pro-black/ I bet he hate his mom, how you know that?/ You got a podcast 'cause you can't rap/ You on some Fresh and Fit s**t, talking body counts/ I count a body every time I'm on tracks," he spits.

Joe famously retired from rapping in 2018. Since then, the former emcee often angered many hip-hip artists with his outspoken opinions on "The Joe Budden Podcast". Among those whom Joe criticized the most was Drake and Cardi B.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Donald's beef with Joe most likely started after the latter weighed in on the actor's interview last year. Joe poked fun at Donald's confession that his hit single "This Is America" started out as a Drake diss.

"If those two have a parody-off, now I'm in. If they have a skit-off - 'cause they both are talented in that regard," Joe said, before stating, "Drake'll smoke that n***a's boots. Drake'll smoke that n***a's f**king muffin."

"Watch when he hosted the ESPYs. Watch his appearance on SNL," the podcaster went on. "Watch his appearance in the Lil Dicky s**t. The Chris Brown video."

"Bando Stone & The New World" serves as Donald's final album under Childish Gambino moniker. The 17-track set boasts a diverse range of guest artists, including Amaarae, Chloe, Flo Milli, Jorja Smith, John Legend, Foushee, Khruangbin and [c=Yeat.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Childish Gambino's Recovery Takes 'Longer Than Expected', Prompting More Tour Date Cancelations

Childish Gambino's Recovery Takes 'Longer Than Expected', Prompting More Tour Date Cancelations

Donald Glover Needs Surgery Amid Health Struggle, Cancels the Rest of His Tour

Donald Glover Needs Surgery Amid Health Struggle, Cancels the Rest of His Tour

Donald Glover Pushes Back Childish Gambino Farewell Tour Due to Health Issue

Donald Glover Pushes Back Childish Gambino Farewell Tour Due to Health Issue

Childish Gambino Gushes Over Yeat After Bold New Collaboration

Childish Gambino Gushes Over Yeat After Bold New Collaboration

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo