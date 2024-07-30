Blxst Reveals Dates for 'I'll Always Come Find You' Fall Tour

Instagram Music

The 31-year-old rapper will embark on the fall tour to celebrate his latest album under the same name, which features guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Offset, Ty Dolla Sign and Anderson .Paak among others.

AceShowbiz - Blxst is hitting the road this fall. On Monday, July 29, the rapper announced that he will embark on "I'll Always Come Find You Tour" this fall, with Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice and Joony will joining as special guests.

The 31-year-old is set to kick off the trek on October 1 in Houston. He will later make stops in big cities like New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, New York City, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Chicago and Vancouver have back-to-back dates. The North American leg of the tour is expected to wrap up on December 5 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Blxst dropped "I'll Always Come Find You" on July 19. The project has 20 tracks, but is split into four acts. Among artists who appear on the set are 2 Chainz, Amanda Reifer, Fatman Scoop, Offset, Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson .Paak.

Blxst made the tour announcement more than a week after his home was burglarized. Sharing a video from the break-in at his Los Angeles property, the "I Need Your Love" rapper asked his online devotees to pray for his children.

"The level of strength it take to not crash out rn smh," he lamented in his caption. "Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4am saying 'I think bad guys are in the house.' "

"Words can't express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys. God know my heart… why play with mine?" he added. "I take pride in being humble and pure but to be honest idk who to trust. I'm just glad my family good overall. Thank GOD I'm in position to go to war and willing to die behind mine. PRAY FOR MY FAMILY."