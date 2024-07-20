Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Stunning New Hairstyle

AceShowbiz - Brittany Mahomes is embracing her fresh appearance amid her pregnancy with her third child. After announcing that she and Patrick Mahomes are expanding their family of four, the retired soccer player debuted her new hairstyle.

On Thursday, July 18, the 28-year-old former athlete offered social media users a look at the result of her stunning hair transformation. Making use of Instagram Stories, she treated her followers to a never-before-seen selfie highlighting her shorter hair.

In the picture, it could be seen that Brittany has traded her long blonde tresses for slightly shorter layered locks while still maintaining the color. She styled her hair into a simple straight hairdo and parted it to the side, letting her tresses cover part of her face.

Brittany appeared to have shown off her makeup-free face, which looked healthy and glowing. She rocked a casual ensemble, including a skin-tight red crop tee that came with two short sleeves and a high neck design. She also donned a pair of light-colored pants. In addition, she accessorized herself with a silver necklace.

Over the snap, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's pregnant wife, who also opened up about her postpartum hair loss on Instagram Stories that same day, penned, "With every kid the hair gets shorter." She went on to write, "Oops," adding a slew of laughing face emojis.

Brittany debuted her new hairstyle a few days after breaking the news about her pregnancy. In an adorable Instagram post on July 12, the Kansas City Current co-owner and the NFL star shared that they are expecting their third child, bringing even more joy to their growing family.

The post featured a heartwarming video showing Brittany, Patrick and their two children all dressed in coordinating white outfits. The four of them could be seen laughing, dancing and holding sonograms, celebrating this new chapter in their lives. The caption of the post read, "Round three, here we come."

Days later, Brittany and Patrick revealed the gender of their third child in a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple's exciting gender reveal took place on Friday, July 19 with a unique twist, engaging their 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 19-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes in the announcement by playing a game of giant Tic-Tac-Toe.