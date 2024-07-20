Jennifer Lopez Ditches Ben Necklace for New Accessory Amid Divorce Rumors

AceShowbiz - While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remain tight-lipped on the status of their relationship, the singer/actress has moved on from her Ben necklace. The "Hustlers" star was spotted ditching the necklace dedicated to her spouse in favor of a new one that bears her own name.

On Friday, July 19, the 54-year-old was photographed in the Hamptons, where she has been staying amid rumors of marital woes. Leaving an Equinox gym, she was seen wearing white sneakers, white low-rise baggy cargo pants and a black spaghetti-strap crop top that put her toned abs on display.

The Bronx artist accessorized with a navy Yankees baseball cap, hoop earrings and a gold "Jennifer" necklace. The new necklace was covered in sparkling diamonds and appears to be new as it's unlike the previous "Jennifer" necklace she sported last July which featured her name in capital letters and was gold with no embellishment.

The "If You Had My Love" songstress is a big fan of personalized jewelry. In the past, she has worn necklaces dedicated to Ben, including one chain with her and the Oscar-winning filmmaker's names on it. Another special "Ben" accessory was custom-made by Foundrae and gifted to her by her husband for her 52nd birthday back in 2021.

While replacing her "Ben" necklace for a new one, Jennifer kept her wedding ring on during the gym outing on Friday. One day before, her hand was completely bare when she left her workout session.

Jennifer and Ben continue to spend apart amid their divorce rumors. While she has been spending time in the Hamptons since the Fourth of July weekend, the "Argo" star/director remains in Los Angeles to focus on work.

The allegedly estranged pair have also listed their marital home in Beverly Hills for sale. They are trying to sell their mansion for $68 million, after purchasing it for just over $60 million in 2023.